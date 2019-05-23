Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) vs. Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Orchid Island Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 2 1 1 0 1.75 Orchid Island Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -34.03% -20.43% -5.05% Orchid Island Capital N/A 16.33% 1.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Orchid Island Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $362.40 million 1.43 -$110.33 million $1.54 4.35 Orchid Island Capital $154.58 million 2.16 -$44.39 million $1.38 4.72

Orchid Island Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchid Island Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.