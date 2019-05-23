Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,131.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $17,188,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 313,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 target price on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.03. 17,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,346. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Fair bought 11,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $214,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden acquired 10,875 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $212,171.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,487.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

