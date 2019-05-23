Particl Price Reaches $4.03 on Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Particl has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $32.48 million and approximately $34,304.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00053061 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 62.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000328 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

