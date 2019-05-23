Papp L Roy & Associates Has $2.21 Million Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

In other news, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $296,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,567.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,044 shares of company stock valued at $684,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.17. 21,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,723. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

