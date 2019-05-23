Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Trading Down 5.4%

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $215.45 and last traded at $215.79. Approximately 1,749,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,264,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.00.
Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.62.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.84.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 42,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $10,574,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,071 shares in the company, valued at $51,347,761.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.44, for a total value of $7,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 990,860 shares in the company, valued at $232,297,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,844 shares of company stock worth $58,586,545. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
