Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Trading Down 5.4%

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $215.45 and last traded at $215.79. Approximately 1,749,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,264,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 42,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $10,574,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,071 shares in the company, valued at $51,347,761.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.44, for a total value of $7,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 990,860 shares in the company, valued at $232,297,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,844 shares of company stock worth $58,586,545. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

