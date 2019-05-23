Oshkosh (OSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, Oshkosh’s earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, the figures rose on a year-over-year basis, supported by diverse end market and robust backlog. Further, the company updated fiscal 2019 on the back of strong backlogs along with integrated operations and supply chain. For the current fiscal year, it projects earnings per share of $7.50-$7.80. Also, improved product pricing and increased volume sales bode well for the company’s access equipment segment. It also pays regular dividends and engages in share buyback programs to enhance shareholder value. However, increasing raw material costs and macro-economic challenges are headwinds. Also, dependence on the U.S. government for the Defense segment’s sales is a concern for Oshkosh.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSK. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. restated a sell rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oshkosh to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.21.

OSK stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.94. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,819 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $375,159.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,155.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 3,784 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $305,255.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,369,000 after purchasing an additional 153,839 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 47.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,251,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,322 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6,031.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,790,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,200,000 after purchasing an additional 68,899 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 26.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after purchasing an additional 287,385 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

