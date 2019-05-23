Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OEC. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. CJS Securities began coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $384.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

