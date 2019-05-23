Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,971 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 281.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Peel Hunt raised W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $308.99 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on W W Grainger from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.13.

W W Grainger stock opened at $259.09 on Thursday. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $258.42 and a one year high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 7.12%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

W W Grainger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-sells-4971-shares-of-w-w-grainger-inc-gww.html.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.