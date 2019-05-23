Opus Bank (OPB) vs. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Head to Head Review

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Opus Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Opus Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Opus Bank pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Opus Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opus Bank and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank $287.83 million 2.51 $30.31 million $1.28 16.48 Toronto-Dominion Bank $41.21 billion 2.44 $8.75 billion $5.03 10.93

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Opus Bank. Toronto-Dominion Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opus Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Opus Bank has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Opus Bank and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 2 3 0 2.60

Opus Bank currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.21%. Given Opus Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Opus Bank and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 9.89% 4.71% 0.65% Toronto-Dominion Bank 20.48% 16.36% 0.92%

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Opus Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. The company also offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement. In addition, it provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and treasury, cash management, and depository solutions. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 47 banking offices, including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Securities brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,098 branches and 3,394 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,257 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

