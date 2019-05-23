On.Live (ONL) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One On.Live token can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. On.Live has a market cap of $1.04 million and $1,429.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $655.28 or 0.08400753 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037712 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001381 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000628 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. The official website for On.Live is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.