Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Holdings Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,806 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $43,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,876.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

NYSE:OMC traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 373,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,687. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie set a $76.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

In related news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $353,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $414,025.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,910 shares of company stock worth $5,834,558 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

