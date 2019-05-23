Olin (OLN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.82, but opened at $22.33. Olin shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 2519063 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $435,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,491.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,335 shares of company stock valued at $995,706. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura raised Olin from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

