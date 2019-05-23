Oil States International (OIS) Shares Down 6.4%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 563,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 609,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OIS shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Oil States International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Cragg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $61,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,793.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Oil States International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

