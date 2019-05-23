NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $62.27 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $274.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $626,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/nuvasive-inc-nuva-holdings-cut-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.