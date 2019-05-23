Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Position Trimmed by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.99. 48,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,419. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

