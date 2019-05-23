Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,561,837 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 8,690,509 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,582,986 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group cut their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Nutanix to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Nutanix stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.83% and a negative net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $335.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $284,932.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,135. 14.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 146,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

