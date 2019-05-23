Nordex (NDX1) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NDX1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.50 ($13.37).

Shares of NDX1 opened at €13.73 ($15.97) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nordex has a 1-year low of €7.11 ($8.27) and a 1-year high of €15.75 ($18.31).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

