Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.20. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.49. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 68.25%.

In related news, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Plains GP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

