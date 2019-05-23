Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Flowserve stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $890.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.79 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. ValuEngine raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

