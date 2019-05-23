Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NITE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.18 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

In other Nightstar Therapeutics news, insider Tuyen Ong sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $61,908.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Fellows sold 9,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $235,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,142 shares of company stock valued at $307,314 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NITE opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Nightstar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $715.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 3.24.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Nightstar Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

