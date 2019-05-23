New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.23 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities set a $146.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $118.86 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $137.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $290,894.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $772,450.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,492 shares of company stock worth $3,249,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

