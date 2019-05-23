New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $56.20 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,029,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,088 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $56,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $1,552,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,534,909.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 481,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,678,733. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

