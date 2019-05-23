NetApp (NTAP) Price Target Cut to $86.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Maxim Group to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s current price.
NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NetApp to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on NetApp to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.52.
Shares of NTAP opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. NetApp has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $88.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,035 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,159 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,816,000 after purchasing an additional 332,665 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
