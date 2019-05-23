NetApp (NTAP) Price Target Cut to $86.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Maxim Group to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NetApp to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on NetApp to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.52.

Shares of NTAP opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. NetApp has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,035 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,159 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,816,000 after purchasing an additional 332,665 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

