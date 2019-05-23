NetApp (NTAP) Lowered to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.95 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

NetApp stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in NetApp by 196.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in NetApp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 83.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 326.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

