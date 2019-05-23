NetApp (NTAP) Lowered to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.95 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.
NetApp stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in NetApp by 196.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in NetApp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 83.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 326.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
