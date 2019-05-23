NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) Receives $8.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 851,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.26.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $112,533.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.