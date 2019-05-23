Negative News Coverage Very Likely to Affect TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) Share Price

News articles about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been trending negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s score:

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $54.84.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 25.49%. Equities research analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Investec reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

