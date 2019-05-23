National Retail Properties (NNN) PT Set at $57.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.43.

NNN stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.49% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $65,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $662,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,273 shares of company stock worth $5,904,785 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 659.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 412,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

