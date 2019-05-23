National Bank (NBHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. National Bank has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $41.44.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 24.13%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

In other news, EVP Patrick G. Sobers sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $165,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,184.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney A. Bartelli sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,436 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,018,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,954,000 after acquiring an additional 85,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in National Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,523,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,668,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 150,170 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 425,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

