National Asset Management Inc. Invests $892,000 in General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $208,406,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,788.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,531,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,910,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,722 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $33,087,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. TheStreet upgraded General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In related news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $239,630.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,222 shares of company stock worth $21,764,784. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

