National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,044.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,178,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,816 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,824,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,008,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,174.4% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,427,000 after buying an additional 832,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,501,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,559,000 after buying an additional 668,709 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 37,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total transaction of $4,642,915.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $132,216.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,261.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,001. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $123.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

