NanoViricides Inc (NNVC) Short Interest Update

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,952 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 310,541 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC opened at $0.25 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NanoViricides stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.44% of NanoViricides worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

