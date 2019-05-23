Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBR. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Tradition Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of SBR opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $700.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 932.75% and a net margin of 95.37%. The company had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/mraz-amerine-associates-inc-has-1-72-million-holdings-in-sabine-royalty-trust-sbr.html.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.