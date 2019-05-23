Mplx Lp (MPLX) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Mplx by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,556,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,163,000 after buying an additional 249,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Mplx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 135,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 24,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,973,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mplx to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 114.85%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

