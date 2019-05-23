Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake Lessened by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 55,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 227,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.2% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 647,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 343,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz purchased 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.57 per share, for a total transaction of $332,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,185,243.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $54.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

