Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MYR Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 116,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on MYR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 41,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,255. The stock has a market cap of $566.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MYR Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.83 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Ronald Johnson sold 2,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 2,606 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $91,314.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,483 shares of company stock valued at $268,382. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

