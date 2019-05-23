Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 140.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,721.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,336,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,444 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 5,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.49. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Debo Mukherjee bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

