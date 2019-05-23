Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in National Grid plc (NGG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in National Grid by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 97,903 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 406.2% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 5.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.43. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $2.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

