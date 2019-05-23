Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $274,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Stock

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,794,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,559 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,811,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,183,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 512,720 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,994,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,600,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0952 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

