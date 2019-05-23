Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.213-2.323 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.Modine Manufacturing also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,924. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $556.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis P. Appel bought 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,488.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,266.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $73,523.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

