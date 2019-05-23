Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $556.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $662.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.97. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Dennis P. Appel bought 3,180 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,488.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,266.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $73,523.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.
