MKS Instruments (MKSI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on MKS Instruments to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.44.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $31,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

