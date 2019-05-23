Miles Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Miles Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Semtech by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,807,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,481,000 after acquiring an additional 122,945 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,449,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,099,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,114,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after buying an additional 573,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,313,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,120,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,213,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,786,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Semtech to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.93.

In related news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 18,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,006,746.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,182.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 48,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,639,870.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,970.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,966 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.77. 28,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

