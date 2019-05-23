Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 819.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $42,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,207.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

