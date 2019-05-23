Micron Technology (MU) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Summit Redstone raised Micron Technology to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.74.
Micron Technology stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.84. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.66.
In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 394,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 165,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 60,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
