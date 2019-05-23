Micron Technology (MU) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Summit Redstone raised Micron Technology to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.74.

Micron Technology stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.84. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 394,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 165,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 60,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

