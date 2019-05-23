Micron Technology (MU) Cut to Sell at Cfra

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.
NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 1,386,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,131,560. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $837,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 269,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,165,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,548.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 28,112,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,896,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,177,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $916,592,000 after buying an additional 7,436,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,335,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $795,603,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
