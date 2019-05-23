Micron Technology (MU) Cut to Sell at Cfra

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 1,386,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,131,560. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $837,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 269,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,165,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,548.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 28,112,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,896,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,177,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $916,592,000 after buying an additional 7,436,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,335,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $795,603,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

