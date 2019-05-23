Micromines Reaches Market Cap of $39,057.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $39,057.00 and approximately $24,271.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00409498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.01299570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00144676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004395 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,499,887,606 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

