Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP) Stake Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,678 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,845,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 1,140.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 500,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Micro Focus International stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $27.32.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.
