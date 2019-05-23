Michaels Companies (MIK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Michaels Companies stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Michaels Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 693,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 38,578 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.