Michael R. Starzer Buys 50,000 Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Stock

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Director Michael R. Starzer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HPR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HighPoint Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $491.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 3.23.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,847,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after buying an additional 3,010,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,965 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 1,314.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,953,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 67.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 2,931,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

HPR has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Ifs Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

