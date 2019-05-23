Meggitt plc (MGGT) Receives GBX 575.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 575.88 ($7.52).

A number of research firms have commented on MGGT. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meggitt from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 599 ($7.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on Meggitt from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 500.80 ($6.54) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. Meggitt has a 12 month low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.80 ($7.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 11.35 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Meggitt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

In related news, insider Marina Thomas sold 3,813 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85), for a total transaction of £19,980.12 ($26,107.57). Also, insider Tony Wood bought 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,239.42 ($1,619.52). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 282 shares of company stock worth $153,145.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

